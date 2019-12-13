Materials for medical devices produced in round-the-clock mode

Svetlogorsk-Khimvolokno reached 100 percent production capacity. This is the only enterprise in Belarus that produces nonwoven materials for sewing medical masks, suits and shoes. Now the plant meets the needs of all sewing enterprises in the country, which produce protective equipment. The modernization of the plant that was carried out last year turned out to be very convenient. Now new workshops work in 3 shifts. The company’s foreign markets include Russia, Ukraine, Poland, Germany and the Czech Republic. If necessary, the exports will be reduced in favor of domestic needs.



