Motherhood and childhood, participation in development of society and health protection - Lukashenko holds meeting with Belarusian Union of Women
The women's movement of Belarus has become a force in society, which cannot be ignored. And the results of the recent elections to the parliament and local councils of deputies are another confirmation of this.
President meets with the Belarusian Women's Union
Today the President met with the Belarusian Union of Women. There are more than 170 thousand women in its ranks. The role of the union is growing. It is represented in all regional, city and district centers of the country. And recently, when the All-Belarusian People's Assembly was given a constitutional status, the Union of Belarusian Women got the right to delegate its women representatives to it. For the President, this meeting is an opportunity to congratulate and thank women for their best qualities and active position, as well as to discuss whether everything has been done for the prosperity of our state. Its future is the future of our children, Alexander Lukashenko is convinced. That is why women's view on the development of society is so important.
"A woman's position in the Belarusian society is determined by her professionalism, education, respect and sensitive attitude on the part of men. And the state creates appropriate conditions for this," Alexander Lukashenko remarked.
"The balance of work and family responsibilities, creation of the most comfortable conditions for realizing oneself both in career and in the honorable status of a mother is one of the priority tasks.
