Motherhood and childhood, participation in development of society and health protection - Lukashenko holds meeting with Belarusian Union of Women

Today the President met with the Belarusian Union of Women. There are more than 170 thousand women in its ranks. The role of the union is growing. It is represented in all regional, city and district centers of the country. And recently, when the All-Belarusian People's Assembly was given a constitutional status, the Union of Belarusian Women got the right to delegate its women representatives to it. For the President, this meeting is an opportunity to congratulate and thank women for their best qualities and active position, as well as to discuss whether everything has been done for the prosperity of our state. Its future is the future of our children, Alexander Lukashenko is convinced. That is why women's view on the development of society is so important.