Matyushenkov: Belarus is a reliable partner and ally of the Russian Federation

Belarus is still a reliable ally of Russia. Recent events have shown that. In addition, as Dmitry Matyushenkov noted, our country has provided all kinds of support to the Ukrainian people, lending aid to the refugees and sheltering them. The Chairman of the Youth Chamber at the Parliamentary Assembly of the Union of Belarus and Russia (video).

