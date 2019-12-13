3.41 RUB
3.36 USD
3.54 EUR
EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Matyushenkov: Belarus is a reliable partner and ally of the Russian Federation
Belarus is still a reliable ally of Russia. Recent events have shown that. In addition, as Dmitry Matyushenkov noted, our country has provided all kinds of support to the Ukrainian people, lending aid to the refugees and sheltering them. The Chairman of the Youth Chamber at the Parliamentary Assembly of the Union of Belarus and Russia (video).
President
All
Politics
All
Society
All
Belarus is an island of security, stability, and peace
Belarus supplies food, technology, trains and develops personnel for African continent
Belarusian Foreign Minister proposed modern ways to solve migration crisis in European Union
Volfovich: Belarus demonstrates initiative to solve problem of illegal migration
In the world
All
Regions
All
Incidents
All