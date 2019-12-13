State security issues discussed at Palace of Independence

State security and its key aspects, healthcare, protection of citizens' rights and inviolability of borders, economy, non-interference of external forces in domestic politics, plus a sovereign information space are the topics that the President raised today at a working meeting with the Chairman of the KGB. The difficult times and external challenges require the authoritiesto prevent aggression, no matter where it comes from, and if necessarypromptly and adequately respond to interventions. Be they political, economic or informational.



The political campaign in Belarus will be held strictly by law.



The President emphasized: civil confrontation in Belarus (following the example of Ukraine or Armenia) is not possible. The Belarusian society will not allow the surrender of national interests and the country's property for a penny. Finally, the authorities are ready to ensure compliance with the rule of law in the country. For example, platforms for discussion are traditionally created for election campaigning, and the authorities are as liberal as possible in their conduct. There is one exception: provocation and gross violation of the law.



The political campaign in Belarus is taking place in the most difficult external context, at least over the past quarter of a century: pandemic and closed borders, the economic crisis, which, judging by unemployment in Russia, the European Union, the USA and Latin America, has already begun and will surpass the depression of ten years ago in terms of consequences.

