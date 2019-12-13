MAZ plans to expand exports to neighboring countries

Minsk Automobile Plant plans to increase exports to the CIS countries: both cargo and passenger vehicles will be supplied. The plant also plans to develop production of passenger transport of the third generation. The buses interior and the driver's cabin will be equipped with the latest technology. Among the innovations are integrated LEDs and warm buttons to open the doors.



The enterprise also presented new approaches to antibacterial treatment. Minsk Automobile Plant has presented the first bus with the ultraviolet air purifier. This hi-tech appliance produced in Belarus destroys viruses and bacteria within an area of 12 square meters and does not endanger the life and health of the passengers. Such devices are also widely used in medicine, food industry and agriculture. The experimental model of the bus has already been sent to Minsk Transport Department.



