Ministry of Emergencies reminds of conduct rules during heat
The thermometers showsteady 30 degrees and even more during the day. To avoid overheating, the Ministry of Emergencies reminds: the sun is the most active from 11.00 to 17.00.While being outdoors, it is better to keep in the shade, or stay in air-conditioned rooms. Be sure to have drinking water with you.
Particular attention should be paid to beach holidays. Last weekend, 23 people, including children, drowned. The main causes of accidents were swimming while being intoxicated and the use of unprepared places for recreation at the water.
