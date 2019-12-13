3.42 RUB
Belarus Emergencies Ministry fosters cooperation with Finnish colleagues
The Belarusian Emergencies Ministry held a working meeting with its Finnish counterparts via videoconference. During the online communication the parties shared their experience in using systems of data collection and analysis on emergency situations. The European experts provided detailed information on the features of the PRONTO information management system.
It is a national platform for Finnish rescue services that includes data on emergency situations. In their turn, the Belarusian specialists have demonstrated the principles of the national system of accounting and statistical analysis.
Finnish rescuers are going to visit Belarus in the near future. Foreign specialists will get familiar with the activities of the University of Civil Protection and special operations unit of the Emergencies Ministry. There will also be a number of working meetings.
