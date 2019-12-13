3.39 RUB
Jubilee medal “75 years of Victory in Great Patriotic War” awarded to Aksenty Nikitovich Kuzmin
The blockader of Leningrad is now a resident of Bobruisk. Representatives of the city executive committee and youth came to congratulate the veteran.
Today Aksenty Nikitovich is 95. He celebrates his anniversary with his family. The young officer greeted Victory at the age of 20 in Romania.
Medals for the anniversary of the Great Victory will be awarded to all 107 veterans living in Bobruisk including prisoners of concentration camps and rear workers.
