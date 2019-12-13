3.42 RUB
Medals for "80th anniversary of liberation of Belarus from Nazi invaders" to be awarded on Victory Day
Belarusians are waiting for the culminating event in July. The country will celebrate 80 years since the liberation of Belarus from Nazi invaders. President Alexander Lukashenko signed a decree on the establishment of the jubilee medal.
The veterans will meet in the Museum of the Great Patriotic War and gather in the Victory Hall. This is one of the variants of the of events, because the medals will be awarded on May 9, directly on Victory Day. This was announced on March 1, and the layout of the medal was presented.
Ivan Mitin, head of the main personnel department of the Ministry of Defense:
“The medal has a lot of symbolism. It will be awarded to veterans of the Great Patriotic War, prisoners of ghettos, concentration camps and other places of forced confinement created by the Nazis and their allies during World War II.”
