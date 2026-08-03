Medicine Beyond Time: Belarusian Medical Colleges Set New Enrolment Records

From 1 September more than 2,000 students will begin studying the fundamentals of medicine at the Belarusian State Medical College; 60 of them are international applicants.

Belarus is nearing the final stretch of its major admissions campaign. Colleges across the country will continue accepting documents from prospective students almost until mid-August.

Medical specialties rank among the most popular career choices in 2026. The Belarusian State Medical College alone offers four programmes and expects nearly 900 new students.

“You should go where your heart and soul lead you” — this is the motto that brought Ulyana Teleshchuk to the medical college this admissions season. A graduate of a chemistry-and-biology class and the daughter of a medical family, she received strong support at home. Her relatives played a large role in her decision to specialise in general medicine (feldsher training).

“When I chose the chemistry-and-biology profile, I thought I would study medicine. Later I changed my mind and considered the Ministry of Emergency Situations. In the end I returned to my original plan. I focused on chemistry and biology, prepared on my own and attended optional classes at school. My average grade is 8.9,” the applicant Ulyana Teleshchuk explained.

Medical professions stand outside of time. Therapists, surgeons, nurses (the list could go on) are people whose work will always be in demand, regardless of technological advances. The current admissions campaign clearly confirms this.

Olga Katova, director of the Belarusian State Medical College:

“This year we have an intake quota of 845 places. So far 690 applications have been submitted — that is 82 percent of the target figures. We are recruiting for four specialties, one of which is nursing. Nursing after the 9th grade is already closing, while applications after the 11th grade will be accepted until 11 August. The ‘general medicine’, ‘medical rehabilitation’ and ‘pharmacy’ programmes are open only to applicants who have completed the 11th grade.”

From 1 September more than 2,000 students will start learning the basics of medicine at the Belarusian State Medical College; 60 of them are foreign nationals. The geography of educational services is broad — Zimbabwe, Russia, Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan.

Students come to Belarus for high-quality training and a profession that is always in demand. A special programme in dental prosthetics is currently available exclusively to international applicants.

“This was my childhood dream. My cousin is a dentist and my grandmother was a surgeon. First I want to work here, then leave,” applicant Murat Atayev shared.