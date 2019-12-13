Awards presented to physicians nationwide

These several months of persistent struggle against the coronavirus have become a real test for doctors, which they have coped with dignity and continue to show positive results. The incidence rate is steadily falling. And this is the main merit of our doctors. Of course, many of them modestly admit that the best reward is the health of patients. And yet these days they are being thanked and receive the well-deserved awards.







Modern equipment - to help doctors

This X-ray equipment was a great help for the team of doctors. It takes pictures in digital format and with higher resolution. Air recirculators and other modern equipment were also purchased for many outpatient clinics. In Gomel Region alone, 4,000 doctors worked in special conditions.

Nikolai Snopkov, First Deputy Prime Minister of Belarus:

"People have shown professionalism, heroism, and what is most important in this situation is the speed of decision-making, which made it possible to learn how to deal with this disease as soon as possible."

Doctors, paramedics, nurses. 70 medical workers of the Brest Region also received congratulations today.

Maksim Ryzhenkov, First Deputy Head of the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Belarus:

"Doctors have stood at the forefront of the fight against coronavirus and contributed to the preservation of both the pace of development of the economic and psychological climate in our country."

Igor Petrishenko, Deputy Prime Minister of Belarus:

“Everyone in his place has shown both courage and dedication, regardless of personal time. Once again, many thanks to the doctors, health, happiness, well-being and keep high the flag of our Belarusian medicine ".