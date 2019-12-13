Physicians from Russia and Norway exchange experience with Belarusian colleagues in diagnostics and treatment of head and neck cancer

The Republican scientific-practical conference within the framework of the European week of early diagnosis of head and neck cancer was held in Borovlyany. By video link spoke specialists from Russia and Norway. The topic is topical. In our country oncologic diseases occupy the second place by quantitative growth and mortality rate (after cardiovascular diseases). In the structure of mortality of able-bodied population it is about 15%. And as doctors say, it is possible to improve the statistics. It is important to form oncological literacy.

Tatiana Sanukevich, deputy head of the main department of the organization of medical care - head of the special care department of the Ministry of Health of Belarus:

“This conference allowed to gather a large number of specialized doctors from different regions of the republic. They include general practitioners, dentists, otorhinolaryngologists and oncologists. Only by united interaction we will be able to cope with the problem - from the beginning of detection of these patients to biopsy, surgical interventions and prescription of treatment for patients of this profile."