3.41 RUB
3.36 USD
3.54 EUR
Physicians consider global twindemic possible
"A pandemic could be replaced by a twindemic," doctors warn. It means the threat of not just coronavirus, but also of influenza. Influenza can worsen the epidemic.
Flu vaccination
Specialists remind: Vaccination campaign against the seasonal disease continues. You can be vaccinated against influenza 14 days after the Covid vaccination. If you wish, vaccinations can be combined. You have to sign a consent form to do so. The vaccination against influenza in Belarus is done from 6 months, and against coronavirus from 18 years of age.
