Doctors pay attention to importance of vaccinations against Covid-19

Mass vaccination of the population against Covid-19 continues in Belarus. Physicians pay attention to its importance, especially for the elderly. This category is one of the most vulnerable. Any health care facility provides vaccination. If an elderly person needs help in getting to the vaccination point, it is possible to call a social taxi or get an injection at home.

However, vaccination does not exempt people from wearing masks, using antiseptics, and keeping distance.

