Medical Center under Office of Presidential Affairs of Belarus celebrates its 90th anniversary

Those who guard our health day and night and fight for every life are celebrating an anniversary today. The leading clinic of the country, the Medical Center under the Office of Presidential Affairs of Belarus, has turned 90. The institution has grown from a closed-type hospital into a cutting-edge diagnostic and treatment center, accessible to every Belarusian. The Prime Minister has conveyed the congratulatory address of the President to the staff. Roman Golovchenko also presented government awards, including the President's letters of thanks to the staff of the hospital for their professionalism. The medals for labor merits were awarded as well. The work of medics was also highly appreciated by the members of the Council of the Republic and the Ministry of Health.