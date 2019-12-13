PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Medical institutions in Belarus continue working under conditions of COVID-19 spread

While some countries impose restrictions, Belarus is calmly responding to COVID attacks. Medical professionals note a slight decline in the summer morbidity rate, which is also due to vaccination. Hospitals of the country have already gained good experience in helping the sick.

Medical institutions of the country today are provided with medicines for more than 6 months. There are enough beds. Out of 77 000 beds in Belarusian hospitals, 6 000 are occupied by COVID patients. Since the beginning of last year, the number of oxygen points has more than doubled.

