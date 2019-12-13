Medical institutions of Gomel Region to operate in regular mode

Hospital in Dobrush has become free of Covid-19. The first infection cases appeared here in April. The therapeutic department was re-equipped for an infectious diseases department by the beginning of May. It has turned to its usual mode of operation today. 10 beds are kept in reserve.

The hospital also opened a new obstetric and gynecological department, as well as a modern sterilization department.

Nadezhda Beloglazova, head physician of Dobrush Central District Hospital: "The department is equipped with the latest modern medical equipment: an ultrasound diagnostic apparatus, a modern colposcope. We have anesthesia and respiratory apparatus."