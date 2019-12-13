Jellyfish in Western Dvina, American crayfish and "Belarusian hummingbirds". What's wrong with ecosystems of Belarus?

The warm weather that has settled in Belarus also affects the animal world. Jellyfish in the Western Dvina, "Belarusian hummingbirds" and an American white butterfly in the fields of the Brest Region - videos about species unusual for our country are gaining views on the Internet.

Jellyfish in the Western Dvina

What no one expected to see in a Belarusian river is jellyfish. The video, filmed on the Western Dvina in the Vitebsk Region, was sent by viewers of Belarus 1. And earlier, these marine organisms were spotted in the rowing canal of Brest. After that, scientists recorded their presence in closed quarries in Mozyr, in the Neman, Berezina and Pina. Miracles, and nothing more - you will say and you will be right, because the jellyfish were originally inhabitants of aquariums, but they took root, and the climate is to blame.

In the conditions of global warming, tropical animal species are adapting in Belarus

"This is an aquarium species, and it can get into our ecosystems from aquariums. But it can also be carried on the plumage and legs of waterfowl. Therefore, there is such a dual question here. But what people keep in aquariums here needs to be controlled. Nothing can be released into our natural ecosystems. At first glance, it seems to us that some tropical species will not take root, but in fact, they have begun to take root and adapt very well in the conditions of global warming," explained Tatyana Lipinskaya, leading researcher at the hydrobiology laboratory of the Scientific and Practical Center for Bioresources of the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus.

American striped crayfish is not a neighbor to the Belarusian commercial and broad-clawed crayfish.

A species of American striped crayfish harmful to Belarus was found within the city limits of Minsk, near the National Library. It came to our country from Poland. It was first discovered in the Neman basin. Now the crayfish is seen every now and then in the Dnieper-Bug Canal. According to scientists, such new neighbors are a problem for our familiar crayfish.

Invasive crayfish in the rivers of Belarus - human negligence

"Sometimes people themselves resettle these crayfish. This is very bad. This American striped crayfish is primarily bad because it carries diseases that kill our native species - the long-clawed and broad-clawed crayfish. Our crayfish are not yet adapted to existence in the environment of these diseases. And first of all, this is a crayfish plague," explained Anatoly Alekhnovich, the leading researcher at the Hydrobiology Laboratory of the Scientific and Practical Center of the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus for Bioresources.

Belarusian hummingbirds?

A miniature insect hovering over a flower - you can't immediately tell what it is. People call it the "Belarusian hummingbird". In fact, these are our typical butterflies - hawk moths. Only three species are found during the day.

Oleg Prishchepchik, head of the laboratory of terrestrial invertebrates of the Scientific and Practical Center for Bioresources of the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus:

About 20 species of hawk moths have been recorded in Belarus. But the daytime species that most often catch the eye of our citizens are the bindweed hawk moth. The fast work of its wings creates the impression that it is flapping them like a bird. And the long tongue, extended into a trunk, allows it to penetrate into the deepest flowers and feed on nectar. The butterfly is similar in size and body shape to a hummingbird, which is why our ordinary people are so confused.

Birds are returning to their historical homeland

Belarusian ecosystems are diverse, and each is unique in its own way. Some bird species, for example, the great cormorant, a fish-eating bird, lived on our territory a thousand years ago. Today, birds are returning to their historical homeland to feed and nest.

Irina Samusenko, head of the ornithology laboratory of the Scientific and Practical Center for Bioresources of the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus:

The great cormorant is a bird that lives and nests in natural reservoirs: in the Pripyat floodplain, in the Dnieper floodplain, on large lakes - Braslav, Naroch. In Belarus, we estimate the number of great cormorants at about 5 thousand nesting pairs.