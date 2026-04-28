Meeting between Defense Ministers of Belarus and India Takes Place in Bishkek

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On the sidelines of the SCO Defense Ministers' Meeting in Bishkek, Belarusian Defense Minister Viktor Khrenin met with Indian Defense Minister Rajnath Singh.

The two sides emphasized that relations between Minsk and New Delhi are constructive and trusting, and their positions on key international issues mostly coincide. For example, they shared the belief that conflicts must be resolved through diplomatic means.

Practical cooperation was also discussed: the Indian side noted that ten Belarusian military personnel had undergone training in India in 2025, a practice they are prepared to continue.