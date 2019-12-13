PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Fashion Mill 2020 to announce new names in fashion industry

Fashion Mill 2020 will bring together designers, photographers, models and stylists at gala shows. Today Minsk hosts the final of the Republican festival-contest. 45 collections of fifty Belarusian authors will compete for the title of best in the fashion industry, separate nominations are provided for photographers, models and stylists. This year the 29th forum will be held without spectators, but in an online format.


The show will last 3 hours

The fashion show will last 3 hours. The names of the best will be announced in eight competitive nominations. In addition to prizes, the project has bonuses such as internships and the creation of joint collections with the flagships of the Belarusian light industry.

