"Mill of Fashion-2020" sums up stylish results of this season

Designers, models, stylists and photographers stormed the youth forum. The best works were selected in 8 categories. Many people from the fashion festival already have their own clothing lines, which are in demand both among Belarusian buyers and abroad.







The fashion show changed its format

Not only jury will evaluate the collections of the Belarusian designers "Mill of Fashion". The final of the forum without registration and audience will be watched online all over the world.

Fashion seems to become more eco-friendly. The finalists implemented the motives of the small Motherland, dresses made of linen and Belarusian fabrics.

Some reformed their grandmother's carpets in masculine silhouettes, others were inspired by architecture and created a wearable collection with 3D prints.

The forum is a large educational project. It started long before the final. 45 collections were presented on the podium. The best designers were chosen from 50 authors.The fashion community will see new collaborations and limited collections that will promote the image of Belarusian brands on the market.