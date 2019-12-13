Memorial to Great Patriotic War victims installed in Isloch, Minsk District

A memorial to the victims of the war and the soldiers, who fought against the invaders, was found by the residents of Isloch, Minsk District. Thanks to their enthusiasm and work with archives, the historical truth about six villages burnt down near Isloch and the heroism of partisans, who acted in this region since the early forties, was established. The names of settlements, which fell victim to the Nazis and the names of the dead are carved on metal and granite tablets placed on the boulders. Flowers and wreaths were laid at the newly opened obelisk, a concert of wartime songs was played. The memory of the victims was honored with a moment of silence.