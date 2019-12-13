Brest Hero Fortress Memorial turns 50

The staff of the memorial was congratulated by the President on the anniversary date. The Head of State noted that on June 22, 1941, the citadel became the first shield on the way of Hitler's army, the garrison fought for the motherland to the last drop of blood. The names of many of the courageous defenders, who stepped into immortality for the sake of their country, are still unknown. At the memorial, the contemporaries can discover new pages of the fortress defense, admire the feat of the heroic generation of winners. During half a century millions of visitors from Belarus, near and far abroad have visited the memorial.