Memorial plaques in memory of fallen pilots Nikita Kukonenko and Andrei Nichiporchyk unveiled in Lida
The memorial plaques in memory of the fallen pilots Nikita Kukonenko and Andrei Nichiporchik were unveiled in Lida. Celebrations were held in secondary schools No. 6 and No. 9. Since September, educational institutions have borne the names of the Heroes of Belarus, who performed a heroic deed and at the cost of their own lives helped to remove a falling plane from residential buildings.
Relatives and friends, colleagues, teachers of the pilots gathered to honor the memory and all concerned residents of the city. The school museums also opened exhibitions with personal belongings of the heroes.
