Full-scale renovation awaits Khatyn Memorial

On the eve of the 80th anniversary of the Khatyn tragedy, major repairs and reconstruction of the complex as well as construction of a new museum are planned. Work on the renovation and creation of the memorial can get the status of the all-Belarusian youth construction. The government is preparing a corresponding proposal for consideration by the head of state.

Labor projects for young people

It is planned to involve young people at other sites. For example, MAZ and MTZ alone will create more than a hundred jobs during the summer vacations. Labor and recreation camps, which also attract young people, are actively working in the country.

