The military and political crisis has become a fertile ground for fakes of all kinds. According to the Russian political analyst Nikita Mendkovich, all this cyber-attack is aimed at Belarus in order to draw it into the conflict and destabilize the situation in the country.

At the moment there are no Belarusian troops in Ukraine, primarily because the conditions of the operation do not require it. Russia is very grateful to Belarus and other CSTO countries that have assisted in the preparation of the peacekeeping operation in Ukraine, but directly, the field combat operations are better and more effectively carried out by the Russian army itself, united by the established practices and common training systems. So at the moment the direct participation in the territory of Ukraine from Belarus and our other allies is not required.