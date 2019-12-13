3.39 RUB
Mendkovich: NATO waging global proxy war against Russia and Belarus
The special operation in Ukraine will undoubtedly make it into the textbooks of information warfare, as its scale was unprecedented. Obviously, the plan of provocations was developed in advance and definitely not in Kiev.
This opinion was expressed to our TV channel by well-known Russian political analyst Nikita Mendkovich. According to the expert, well-organized and trained teams supervised by American and British special services are behind the creation of fakes around Ukraine.
