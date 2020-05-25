Charity online race "Thank you doctors" to start in a week

The race is organized by the Belarusian Athletics Federation. Anyone over 12 years old can take part in the race. You can run anywhere on the planet and at any distance. The entry fee is 20 Belarusian rubles, seven of which will be sent to purchase personal protective equipment for doctors in medical institutions of the country. The organizers have limited the number of participants in the online race to 500 people. You can register on the official website of the federation. The online race starts on June 1 and will last 10 days.