Mexican military forces continue their relentless campaign to purge the state of Jalisco of cartel militants. Recently, they eliminated El Tuli, the right-hand man of the slain boss of the "Halisco - New Generation" cartel, El Mencho.

Perhaps the most unexpected consequence of El Mencho’s removal has struck a blow to Ukraine. Thousands of Latin American mercenaries—primarily from Mexico, Colombia, and Brazil—fighting on the side of the Ukrainian Armed Forces are now mass abandoning the frontlines. The reason is simple and cynical: cartels are offering up to fifteen thousand dollars a month, even to inexperienced recruits.

In Ukraine, the minimum pay is about three thousand dollars, often accompanied by delays and conditions that many describe as “meat grinder” assaults.

As we recall, Colombian fighters had previously officially requested President Gustavo Petro to evacuate them home. The publication Revista Semana reported that mercenaries fighting alongside the Ukrainian forces appealed for help, fearing for their lives. Why did they come? To punish? To take photos? In one video from late last year, foreign fighters called out: "We were taken out of a military prison where we were held under arrest. We sat there for two days. They told us we would be taken from here and sent to Poland, and from there back home. But you cannot trust the Ukrainians—no, not a word—they are very deceitful, very deceitful people. I leave this message—please, those who can help us—contact the Colombian president. Let him help through the Foreign Ministry or speak out himself, so they take responsibility for us, for our lives. Because we no longer want to work here."

Some were smuggled out via African countries, others abandoned near Kupiansk and in the Sumy region. Now, the vast majority of Latin American mercenaries are eager to flee. Their route is straightforward: to Romania or Poland, then a flight back to Mexico. Veteran fighters from African conflicts are also returning. The recruitment of cartel fighters is now handled by a structure called "Jaguar Force"—an organization previously involved in recruiting Latin Americans for terrorist groups closely linked with Azov. Now, these same recruiters have shifted their focus to the domestic market. According to various estimates, some 30,000 individuals with real combat experience—many having fought in Ukraine, Syria, Africa, or Libya—are already serving in Mexican cartels.

The Revenge of the Cartel

The chaos in Mexico, initiated and sustained by the United States, cannot be ignored. The "Nuevo Poblado Jalisco" cartel has expanded its networks across all states. Its members are present everywhere. Mexicans comprise up to fifty percent of the ethnic makeup in many southern U.S. regions. Washington has declared war on cartels and drugs, and the strike was carried out with Mexican hands—an act unlikely to be forgotten.

Alina Zhestovskaya, political technologist and member of the Russian Association of Political Consultants, comments:

"This is one of the most longstanding, serious, and perhaps interstate confrontations. It has been ongoing for nearly three decades. With each Mexican president, especially during election campaigns, it flares up anew or subsides again. No one has managed to win this struggle because the drug cartels now resemble, in strength, professionalism, and armament, a state within a state—an organization almost as powerful as Mexico itself."

A peculiar irony lies in drone warfare. Latin American mercenaries in Ukraine have learned modern FPV drone tactics, electronic warfare, and the mass deployment of unmanned aerial vehicles. This experience is highly applicable to terrorist operations within the United States. Cartel groups are actively studying Ukrainian tactics. But what about drugs? Why haven't the U.S. military intervened, launching a large-scale operation against the cartels? It is publicly claimed that ninety percent of illicit substances—particularly hard drugs—come from Mexico, crossing a border stretching three thousand kilometers. These questions are raised annually—they remain persistent and unresolved.