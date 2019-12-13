Events for Day of People with Disabilities are held all over Belarus: concerts, exhibitions, dialogue platforms

Sport is, of course an integral part of a healthy lifestyle. The events on the Day of the Disabled are held all over Belarus: concerts, exhibitions, dialogue platforms. A lot of attention is paid to activities. The Spartakiad for the Disabled took place in Minsk. There were 9 teams from different districts of the capital. They have competed in 5 kinds of competitions. As a result, the judges have chosen the winners and awarded the teams with cups and medals. A festive concert for families with disabled children will be held tomorrow in Minsk. The actors of the Youth Variety Theatre will perform for them.