Measures to minimize risks of infection spread adopted

It is recommended that the owners of shops, cafes and workshops provided their employees with protective equipment: masks and antiseptics, sold pastries and other food products in packaging and disinfected the premises. Such measures for the non-proliferation of coronovirus infection also apply to sales of fruit and vegetables in tents, as well as online trading. Some still neglect such prevention.



In case of violations during the monitoring, all information will be sent to the local authorities, and they can also fine the heads of outlets, catering and consumer services.

