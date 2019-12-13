Place for Life. Bragin District

Every April, the world remembers the terrible word "Chernobyl". Chernobyl land is not just the territory of the Ukrainian region bordering on Belarus. This word is associated worldwide with one of the biggest man-made disasters in human history.



Most of the contaminated areas are situated in Gomel and Mogilev regions. And people live there too.



Every year, the financial aid is allocated for overcoming the consequences of the catastrophe - rehabilitation of children from the contaminated areas, land restoration works, construction of houses for young specialists under the State Program on mitigation of the Chernobyl NPP catastrophe aftermath. From 1990 to 2020, over 19 billion dollars has been spent on these measures.



Belarus is struggling with a problem, which did not originate on the Belarusian land. However, Belarus became the most affected Soviet republic with more than a quarter of its territories hit by radiation.



Last week the Chernobyl state programme was renewed. But people, their well-being and health remain a priority. Traditionally, more than half of the allocated funding goes to social support.



Every year, the President visits the affected areas. People see the President's attention to this land and appreciate it.



