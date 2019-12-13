3.39 RUB
Alexander Lukashenko extends decree on development of southeast of Mogilev Region until 2025
The development program of the southeast of Mogilev Region needs to be extended, said the President last August in Kostyukovichi while visiting the region. This year, the implementation of several significant investment projects will start in the region. They will build a biogas complex for the production of electric and thermal energy and an enterprise for the manufacture of charcoal. This is already more than 20 jobs. Improvement of the city is given great importance and this is evident. There are still not enough places for entertainment and recreation, but the region is counting on small business and improving living conditions on its own.
