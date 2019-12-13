Blizzards to continue today. Forecasters predict orange level of danger

Belarus is hit by snow cyclone Lars. Technological problems are being solved in 402 settlements. Brest, Grodno and Gomel regions were affected the most. Power supply has already been restored to several hundred villages and towns. Forecasters predicted an orange level of danger. The wind speed is expected to reach 23 meters per second. All night, all public utilities, power engineers and snowplows worked in intensive mode Due to the difficult situation on the roads, traffic police recommend not to plan long journeys and to be careful.