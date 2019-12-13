The Union Treaty was signed on December 8, 1999, then there were no sanctions, recalled the State Secretary of the SU. "Then there was a sly forecast of the West. They offered us to make us equal partners, to make us countries whose interests would be taken into account in full, as well as the countries of the West. Time has shown that this is not the case, and that forecast was insincere and unconvincing. They simply believed in it too zealously, which should not have been done," says Dmitry Mezentsev.

Dmitry Mezentsev recalled that at the end of the 80s the leadership of the not yet united Germany, the President of the United States, a number of European leaders persuaded the leadership of the Soviet Union to agree on the unification of the GDR and FRG, called for the withdrawal of the Soviet military contingent from the countries of Eastern Europe, justifying this by the need to remove threats to the security of Europe. "They labeled this as the most powerful factor in increasing the level of security for the planet. What did it turn out to be? - wonders the secretary of state. - If then the German Chancellor had said to the leadership of the USSR, the head of the Soviet state: Now you will retreat, you will give up the memory of millions of Soviet soldiers who came to liberate Europe from fascism; now you will retreat, giving in to deceitful promises, including the Nobel Peace Prize; now you will surrender your memory, your national interests in order to become "the best German of 1990", and we will bring Leopard tanks to the territory of the Soviet Union in a few decades, and our tanks, our German tanks with crosses will iron your land, generously watered with the blood of the Soviet soldier who liberated the territory of the USSR from the fascist yoke - how would the Soviet Union react then? ! But this is exactly what is happening today!"