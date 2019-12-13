Library Night to be held in Belarus on April 29

Bypassing the Covid restrictions, the Library Night returns the readers. After two years of pause, eight libraries of Belarus, will start the international campaign tonight. Intellectual battles will start not only in Minsk, but also in Brest. From 7 to 11 p.m, book fans will enjoy the quests, chess tournaments, musical and literary drawing room and creative meetings with authors within "The Energy of the Future" forum in the National Library. The main bonus is free entry.