International Book Fair: day two

Today is the second day of the International Book Fair. The 28th Minsk forum was solemnly opened yesterday in the administrative building at 14, Pobediteley featuring almost three hundred bookstores and presentation stands. Despite the closed borders, 20 countries delivered their book exhibits: the geography ranges from Austria to China.

"The History of the Belarusian Statehood" in 5 volumes, exclusive series of books about the launch of the Belarusian nuclear power plant and children's books with augmented reality will be presented today.



