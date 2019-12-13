3.42 RUB
International Book Fair: day two
Today is the second day of the International Book Fair. The 28th Minsk forum was solemnly opened yesterday in the administrative building at 14, Pobediteley featuring almost three hundred bookstores and presentation stands. Despite the closed borders, 20 countries delivered their book exhibits: the geography ranges from Austria to China.
"The History of the Belarusian Statehood" in 5 volumes, exclusive series of books about the launch of the Belarusian nuclear power plant and children's books with augmented reality will be presented today.
Investments should be made in areas where Belarus already has competencies - Lukashenko
Lukashenko expresses condolences to Serbia for victims of accident at Novi Sad railway station
Belarus brings together more than 600 participants from 45 countries to discuss Eurasian security
Alexander Lukashenko names four threats to global security
The whole truth about Kuropaty: Are there actually any graves there?
150 tons of humanitarian cargo - Belaya Rus helps people in affected regions of Russia
How Belarus secured a place among the world's most powerful countries
"We continue moving towards peace" - Participants on Eurasian security conference
