International Lawyers Olympiad takes place at MITSO Institute

The MITSO International Institute is hosting an olympiad among law students. The participants include representatives of universities from 11 countries. And as experts say, the Belarusian project has no analogues in Eastern Europe and the CIS and is one of the three most prestigious contests for knowledge of international law. 4 universities represent Belarus at the Olympics: BSU, the University of Civil Protection of the Ministry of Emergencies, the Brest State Pushkin University and MITSO. Winners will be announced on November 29.

