3.43 RUB
3.32 USD
3.60 EUR
PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
International Lawyers Olympiad takes place at MITSO Institute
The MITSO International Institute is hosting an olympiad among law students. The participants include representatives of universities from 11 countries. And as experts say, the Belarusian project has no analogues in Eastern Europe and the CIS and is one of the three most prestigious contests for knowledge of international law. 4 universities represent Belarus at the Olympics: BSU, the University of Civil Protection of the Ministry of Emergencies, the Brest State Pushkin University and MITSO. Winners will be announced on November 29.
President
All
Belarus brings together more than 600 participants from 45 countries to discuss Eurasian security
Alexander Lukashenko names four threats to global security
What Lukashenko replied to US official on intimidation in correspondence
Lukashenko: I am afraid that we may witness an internal civil war in the US
Politics
All
Society
All
Belarusian-Latvian border: hundreds of trucks forced to idle to enter the European Union
Trenin: If a country is not going to give up, then sanctions make it stronger
Minsk fully ready for II International Conference on Eurasian Security
Church in honor of Saint Sava of Serbia being built in the multifunctional complex "Minsk-Mir
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All