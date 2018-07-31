IOM in Belarus and Viber create group for consultations on security when traveling abroad

The International Organization for Migration in Belarus and the messenger Viber have created an online group where they will consult on the topic of security when traveling abroad. The agreement was signed yesterday – on World Day against Trafficking in Persons. The online community will also promptly report on the problems that arise abroad and receive the necessary assistance.

Chief of IOM Misson in Belarus Zeynal Hajiyev noted that thanks to this cooperation, it is possible to prevent such cases. Over 15 years, the IOM has helped over 3,000 people. In total, there are more than 40 million people in the world who are subject to forced labour. Zeynal Hajiyev stressed the IOM values Belarus' efforts in this sphere.