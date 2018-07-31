3.43 RUB
3.32 USD
3.60 EUR
PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
IOM in Belarus and Viber create group for consultations on security when traveling abroad
The International Organization for Migration in Belarus and the messenger Viber have created an online group where they will consult on the topic of security when traveling abroad. The agreement was signed yesterday – on World Day against Trafficking in Persons. The online community will also promptly report on the problems that arise abroad and receive the necessary assistance.
Chief of IOM Misson in Belarus Zeynal Hajiyev noted that thanks to this cooperation, it is possible to prevent such cases. Over 15 years, the IOM has helped over 3,000 people. In total, there are more than 40 million people in the world who are subject to forced labour. Zeynal Hajiyev stressed the IOM values Belarus' efforts in this sphere.
The new community will become a helpful add-on to the existing hot lines for a safe trip abroad.
President
All
Lukashenko expresses condolences to Serbia for victims of accident at Novi Sad railway station
Belarus brings together more than 600 participants from 45 countries to discuss Eurasian security
Alexander Lukashenko names four threats to global security
What Lukashenko replied to US official on intimidation in correspondence
Politics
All
Society
All
Alexander Lukashenko tells what can help ease tensions in the world
Szijjarto: I believe that Eurasian cooperation is a condition for victory
Belarusian-Latvian border: hundreds of trucks forced to idle to enter the European Union
Trenin: If a country is not going to give up, then sanctions make it stronger
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All