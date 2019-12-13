PoliticsSocietyPresidentEconomyHealthCultureRegionsIncidentsTechnologySportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
IOM: There is no need to politicize the refugee problem in Belarus

There is no need to politicize the refugee problem in Belarus. Representatives of the International Organization for Migration shared their opinion about the situation on the Belarusian-Polish border. They delivered another batch of humanitarian aid (foodstuffs for a week allowance for 1500 people) to the checkpoint "Bruzgi".

People demand from the Europeans not to ignore the generally accepted international norms and to solve the refugee problem. However, the UN representatives evaded a concrete answer and covered themselves with legal protocols behind which there is nothing except for bureaucracy.

The Belarusian side is always ready. Therefore, those who are trying to blame Belarus should come to their senses and look at what Belarus is really doing, helping those women and children. They should thank Alexander Lukashenko, who really helps those people.
Sergei Rachkov, Chairman of the Standing Commission of the Council of the Republic of the National Assembly of Belarus


