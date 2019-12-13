International specialized exhibition Belagro brings together record number of companies from worldwide

The international specialized exhibition Belagro finished its work on June 11. This time it brought together a record number of companies from over 400 countries. Traditionally, most of the novelties were presented by domestic producers. And many of them, without exaggeration, created a real sensation. For example, the holding company "Babushkina Krynka". The Mogilev company became the leader of "Champion of Taste" in the tasting contest.



The company's products are known in 19 countries worldwide. After all, the brand "Made in Belarus" is synonymous with high quality. Of course, the main market is Russia. Also, the holding has found its customers in the far arc countries. For five months of this year, the export of the enterprise has grown by more than a third and has come close to 55 million dollars.



The second place is occupied by China, we are already working closely with the countries of Indonesia, Vietnam. Currently, "Babushkina Krynka" produces 1.5 thousand tons of cheese, of which 1200 is exported to the Russian Federation.



The assortment of the dairy holding company includes more than 250 different products which conform to international standards. The line grows from year to year to satisfy even the most demanding gourmets. It is for its quality and naturalness that consumers appreciate it raw materials from the best cows of only the highest and extra class are used.



The company presented its achievements and novelties at the largest exhibition Belagro. This platform is a good opportunity not only to strengthen old ties and increase the volume of supplies, but also to establish new ones. The guests appreciated the products of the Mogilev brand. It is confirmed not only by the excitement at the stand, but also by the high assessment of the jury. The holding company pays special attention to modernization of production. The company says that this allows it to stand on its feet confidently, look to the future and conquer new heights.



