International Memory Watch held near Vitebsk

Search teams from Belarus and Russia have arrived on the site of fierce battles in winter 1944, near the village of Noviki. During the week, the remains of more than 40 Soviet soldiers, fragments of uniforms and ammunition were found and dried. The watch was preceded by serious preparatory work in the archives. It will continue afterwards, the search teams will try to establish the names of the dead.



The front stood here for six months, until Operation Bagration started. Six months of fighting and huge losses. According to the journal of combat operations of the 33rd Army, for 15 days of February and 10 days of March, losses amounted to 40 thousand people. Many soldiers remained on the battlefields. They were buried by local people. This isn't the first time the searchers have explored these places. This year's memory watch is international. The soldiers of the 52nd Specialized Search Battalion were joined by searchers from Polotsk, Vitebsk and Moscow.



Alexander Folomin, participant of the international action "Memory Watch":



"We're not giving up hope of finding identification marks - either a badge or awards."



There were 600 explosive devices and 1700 items of ammunition in the ground. Dangerous iron is being destroyed. The searchers plan to come back here next spring as well. The remains of the dead soldiers will be reburied with honors, as the defenders of the Fatherland.

