International exhibition of children's drawings opens in Minsk
The international exhibition of children's drawings "We are the world" opened in Minsk. The exposition at the Children and Youth Palace brought together participants from Russia, France, Madagascar, Egypt and India. Children's drawings from 31 countries are displayed. Young artists aged 4 to 17 have created more than 500 paintings on environmental topics. The exhibition in Minsk can be seen within a week. Then it will move to Moscow, Paris and Geneva.
