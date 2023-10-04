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International exhibition-fair of goods and services for women to be held in Minsk
From cosmetology and medicine to sports. The international exhibition-fair of goods and services for women will be held in Minsk. Korean, Russian and Belarusian companies will demonstrate their products.
On the first day - Forum of Women's Leadership and Career Opportunities. On the second day - the project "Transformation". Master class from a team of stylists.
Olga Krasovskaya, head of the scientific and industrial projects sector of the National Exhibition Center "BelExpo":
The second day will be the national conference "Women's Health". It is held jointly with the Ministry of Health in the Republic of Belarus. At this conference women will be able to get acquainted with all the services of our medical centers, ask questions to the speakers on any problems of interest. The stage of our pavilion will host the shows of Belarusian designers, on the site you can also buy these products, which will be seen by visitors on our stage.
You can get familiar with the program, partners, as well as register on the website ladyexpo.by. The opening of the international exhibition is scheduled for October 11.