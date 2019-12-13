3.42 RUB
International observers from Italy: Voting takes place freely and according to all democratic norms
The voting is going on freely and according to all democratic norms. That's what international observers from Italy said. Foreign experts have noted the difference in the process of amending the Constitution between Belarus and Italy.
By the way, there is enough experience for comparison. The country on the Apennine peninsula has amended the Constitution 15 times during the last 75 years.
In Italy amendments are considered by the parliament. If two-thirds of the voters approve the draft, it will be adopted. Otherwise, if two-thirds do not agree, only then the country will hold a referendum. It's an interesting difference that I noticed that your citizens are more involved in amending the Constitution than ours.
Observers from Serbia are happy to visit Belarus again. Foreign visitors note the high level of organization of voting. They describe the situation at the polling stations as calm, without any violations. They point out that it's really important to adapt the Constitution to the people. An independent observer from Serbia summed up: "Many Western countries can only envy your level of democracy."
About 195 international observers from near and far abroad have come to our country to personally verify the referendum transparency.
