3.42 RUB
3.33 USD
3.63 EUR
PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
International anti-doping forum “Clean Sport without Borders” takes place in Raubichi
Modern scientific research and practical approaches were discussed today within the framework of the International anti-doping forum “Clean Sport without Borders”.
The organizers are the Ministry of Sport of Russia, the Ministry of Sport and Tourism of Belarus, the Olympic Committees of the two countries, as well as anti-doping services of our countries. This is the first large-scale forum in the CIS, which is attended by delegations from Belarus, Russia, Brazil, Kazakhstan, Qatar, Cuba, UAE, South Africa and other countries.
President
All
It must be up to the mark - Lukashenko tells how presidential election should be held
Lukashenko confident in ability of Belarus and Russia's Tula region to reach $1 billion in trade
Investments should be made in areas where Belarus already has competencies - Lukashenko
Lukashenko expresses condolences to Serbia for victims of accident at Novi Sad railway station
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All