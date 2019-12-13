International anti-doping forum “Clean Sport without Borders” takes place in Raubichi

Modern scientific research and practical approaches were discussed today within the framework of the International anti-doping forum “Clean Sport without Borders”.



The organizers are the Ministry of Sport of Russia, the Ministry of Sport and Tourism of Belarus, the Olympic Committees of the two countries, as well as anti-doping services of our countries. This is the first large-scale forum in the CIS, which is attended by delegations from Belarus, Russia, Brazil, Kazakhstan, Qatar, Cuba, UAE, South Africa and other countries.



