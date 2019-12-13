3.42 RUB
3.34 USD
3.57 EUR
International Day of Persons with Disabilities observed in Belarus
Today is the International Day of Persons with Disabilities. In Belarus, there are more than 540 thousand people, of which almost 38 thousand are children.
Our country pays special attention to social support. This is the work with territorial day care centers. There people with disabilities learn how to take care of themselves, cook, clean, do physical exercises. In addition, there are special apartments for adaptation to independent life. Since this year, the service of a personal assistant has also appeared. There is a growing desire of people with disabilities to realize their potential. There are opportunities both for education and employment. Attention is also paid to families with disabled children.
As for payments, in the aggregate, the family today receives from two to five monthly payments. The amount depends on the degree of loss of health and the presence of other children in the family. A total of 169 social rehabilitation centers have been opened. They are attended by over 8,000 people with disabilities.
