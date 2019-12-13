Thanks to the online format, funds of museums visited by dozens of people

One-click art is now offered by museums around the world. A virtual tour of the halls of the Paris Louvre is free of charge, exhibits in 3D from the Hermitage and a walk on the Sistine Chapel - these are just some of the positions that are available to every user of the Internet.



Today the popularity of the museum is judged not by the tickets sold, but by the feedback in the comments. Although the National Historical Museum has not closed its doors, you can come here from Friday to Sunday. The Internet audience doubled in just a month.



The lock on the doors of the Russian Art Hall in the National Art Hall appeared in early May. During this time, one of the most visited museums in the country has opened up new platforms for the audience. Thousands of visits in social networks, tours and videos tell about the masterpieces.



