International Yoga Day celebrated in Belarus on June 21

Today is the International Day of Yoga in the calendar. For the ninth time, the Embassy of India celebrates this day together with the people of Minsk. Meditation, breathing and physical exercises - everyone could practice in Victory Park under the guidance of an experienced instructor, who has been trained in India and leads classes at the embassy. Rugs for yoga were provided by the organizers.

Yoga classes are recommended by the World Health Organization. The ancient Indian practice has even been placed on the List of Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity. It is believed that yoga provides an opportunity to find tranquility, helps to cope with anxiety and improve physical well-being

