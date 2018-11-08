3.42 RUB
International Festival of Illusionists held in Minsk
Representatives of 7 countries demonstrated their skills and learned from the experience of world-renowned focus gurus. Minsk Club of magicians gathers participants of different ages and levels of training for the second year in a row.
More than 60 illusionists from seven countries gathered at the festival.
Famous world masters of illusion art shared their experience during the festival. Among the honored guests are Christian Bisau from Romania and the Guinness World Record holder from Kuwait.
